Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Experienced Jayden Daniels producing positive results in the LSU offense

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels had 28 starts at Arizona State.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels had 28 starts at Arizona State.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jayden Daniels is only two games into his LSU career, but he’s starting to show why the Tigers took the quarterback out of the transfer portal.

“I think you start with efficiency with Daniels. His ability to keep eight drives alive consecutively and turn them into touchdowns. I think that’s a great place to start. So you know, I think there is still growth there, and he would tell you that if he was standing here. There is still growth and recognition. But he’s so coachable. I think I mentioned this the last time we talked about him, is his demeanor when he comes to the sideline. He is extremely coachable, taking in information, talking to the box, talking to me on the sideline where you can get him information and he can pick that up and move on to the next series. So I like that about him. Look, here’s a guy with three years of starting experience, and you can sense and feel that when he comes to the sideline, that you can have that kind of dialog,” said LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

After the Southern game, there’s also no debate, Garrett Nussmeier will be the No. 2 quarterback this season.

“So, look, you never want to have a moment where you turn the ball over. Obviously we had a conversation about that. He’s got to take care of the football and he knows that. I mean, that’s not anything that’s something that he feels good about. I’m not here to make excuses for him, but you press a little bit, right? You have another quarterback that’s led eight consecutive touchdown drives. You’re trying to press,” said Kelly.

LSU is a 2.5-point underdog to the undefeated Mississippi State Bulldogs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year
DOTD says parts of I-10 will have lane reductions for a year for widening project

Latest News

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
Jayden Daniels’s father talks about what he’s gone through to become LSU’s QB
Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels has battled though hardships on his way to becoming the...
Jayden Daniels's father talks about what he's gone through to become LSU's QB
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU releases 56-game schedule, opens SEC play against Alabama
Mike the Tiger VII celebrates his 6th birthday.
Mike the Tiger VII turns 6
LSU running back John Emery will be back on the field this Saturday after an academic suspension.
John Emery, Jr. returns to the field this Saturday for LSU