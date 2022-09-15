Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Disney World fans say prices are too high for families, survey finds

A survey found that Disney families are saying a trip to the park is costing them too much.
A survey found that Disney families are saying a trip to the park is costing them too much.(flynn_chris from Pixabay via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - A recent survey shared that even the biggest Disney fans are saying the theme park prices are getting too high for them.

An online gambling website called time2play surveyed nearly 2,000 self-described Disney World enthusiasts on how they feel about the rising cost of a vacation to Disney World.

According to the survey, 92.6% of Disney World enthusiasts believed the cost of a Magic Kingdom vacation is currently out of reach for average families.

About 48% of those surveyed shared that they have postponed a trip to Disney World in recent years due to price increases. And 68.3% said the rampant price increases have made them feel like Disney World has lost its magic.

The survey shared that when Walt Disney World opened in 1971, a single-day ticket cost $3.50, compared to the current lowest one-day ticket price of $109.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Should they stay or go? Councilman wants answers on effectiveness of Red Light Camera program in Baton Rouge
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
Should they stay or go? Councilman wants answers on effectiveness of red light camera program
Should they stay or go? Councilman wants answers on effectiveness of red light camera program
The death of a 3-year-old has led to new safety guidelines for rental properties.
Metro Council passes ‘Devin’s Law’ ordinance; puts new standards in place for rental properties
Bars in East Baton Rouge Parish could soon stay open until 3:00 a.m. on gamedays, if approved...
Bars in Baton Rouge could stay open until 3 a.m. on gamedays under new proposal