CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searches for man wanted on attempted murder, other charges

Robert Lee III
Robert Lee III(Crime Stoppers)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder.

According to BRPD, Robert T Lee lll, 36, is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain crimes.

Investigators believe Lee allegedly was involved in a shooting with several people in the 4000 block of Alvin Dark Ave., near Bob Pettit Blvd.

The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

