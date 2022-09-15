CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searches for man wanted on attempted murder, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder.
According to BRPD, Robert T Lee lll, 36, is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain crimes.
Investigators believe Lee allegedly was involved in a shooting with several people in the 4000 block of Alvin Dark Ave., near Bob Pettit Blvd.
The injuries were not considered life-threatening.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.