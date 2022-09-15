Facebook
Coming Up on 9News at 6: Sept. 15, 2022

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what the team is working on for the 6 p.m. newscast on Thursday, September 15, 2022:

A high school student has been arrested and suspended after allegedly posting a threat on social media. Miranda Thomas speaks to officials who say it should serve as a lesson for every student.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has voted to extend bar closing hours until 3 a.m. for LSU and Southern University home games that begin after 5 p.m. in Baton Rouge. Lester Duhe’ has more on the next step to make it happen.

The Belle of Baton Rouge was approved to begin moving its riverboat casino onto land. Chris Rosato has more on the future of Louisiana casinos.

Some of you may have noticed giant concrete beams on your morning drive along I-10. Louisiana State Police took some to the Intracoastal Bridge’s construction site. These supply deliveries have been causing some closures, which may affect your drive. Breanne Bizette tells you when you can expect those closures.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder and other charges. CLICK HERE for more.

In the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Depression No. 7 intensified into Tropical Storm Fiona. Jay Grymes gives you the latest estimated track and has your weekend weather forecast. CLICK HERE for more.

