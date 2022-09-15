Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Collision involving train, 18-wheeler shuts down Donaldsonville intersection

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the intersection of Hwy. 70 and Hwy. 3089 is...
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the intersection of Hwy. 70 and Hwy. 3089 is currently closed.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An intersection in Donaldsonville has been shut down due to a collision involving a train and an 18-wheeler on Thursday, Sept. 15.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said the intersection of LA 70 and LA 3089 was closed just after 11 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

According to law enforcement, the railroad crossing may be closed for several hours.

An alternate route is the LA 70 service road.

Drivers are advised to be cautious if traveling in the area.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year
DOTD says parts of I-10 will have lane reductions for a year for widening project

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
Highway 44 closed in Ascension Parish due to accident
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
The Pecue Lane overpass has been completed. Next for the exit project is the ramps.
Pecue Lane project ready for next part
The Pecue Lane project will be completed but not until mid-2023.
Pecue Lane project ready for next part