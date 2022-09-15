BRFD responds to house fire near Scenic Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire near Scenic Hwy.

The fire broke out around 6:40 p.m. and was under control just before 6:50 p.m.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire was a water heater that malfunctioned.

Upon arrival firefighters say they observed smoke coming from the eaves and fire from the middle portion of the home.

BRFD says they were able to contain the fire in that area, but the rest of home suffered from smoke and water damage.

Officials say the resident living in the home and their multiple dogs were not injured.

BRPD, EMS, Entergy, and The Red Cross were also active on the scene.

