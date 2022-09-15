Body discovered near O’Neal Lane, EBRSO investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A body was discovered in Baton Rouge early Thursday morning, a spokesman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

According to EBRSO, deputies responded to a call around 6:25 a.m. about a deceased person in the 3000 block of Yorkfield Drive, near King Bradford Drive, off of O’Neal Lane.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the death are currently under investigation.

Emergency officials stated crews responded to a report of a possible man down and contacted the coroner’s office upon arrival.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A body was discovered in Baton Rouge on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15. (WAFB)

A body was discovered in Baton Rouge on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15. (WAFB)

A body was discovered in Baton Rouge on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.