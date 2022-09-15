Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Body discovered near O’Neal Lane, EBRSO investigating

A body was discovered in Baton Rouge on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15.
A body was discovered in Baton Rouge on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A body was discovered in Baton Rouge early Thursday morning, a spokesman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

According to EBRSO, deputies responded to a call around 6:25 a.m. about a deceased person in the 3000 block of Yorkfield Drive, near King Bradford Drive, off of O’Neal Lane.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the death are currently under investigation.

Emergency officials stated crews responded to a report of a possible man down and contacted the coroner’s office upon arrival.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A body was discovered in Baton Rouge on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15.
A body was discovered in Baton Rouge on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15.(WAFB)
A body was discovered in Baton Rouge on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15.
A body was discovered in Baton Rouge on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15.(WAFB)
A body was discovered in Baton Rouge on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15.
A body was discovered in Baton Rouge on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15.(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year
DOTD says parts of I-10 will have lane reductions for a year for widening project

Latest News

9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, Sept. 15
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, Sept. 15
FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
Highway 44 closed in Ascension Parish due to accident
Father dead; daughter critical following home invasion, Tangipahoa sheriff says
Father dead; daughter critical following home invasion in Hammond
Smoke generic
Survey could send smoke through sewer lines in Sorrento