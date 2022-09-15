Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Belle Riverboat Casino gets long awaited approval to go land-based

When lawmakers passed a law in 2018 to allow riverboat casinos to become land-based, both Hollywood and the Belle decided to make the move.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When lawmakers passed a law back in 2018 to allow riverboat casinos to become land-based, both Hollywood and the Belle decided to make the move. Hollywood is already in the middle of its renovations, but now the Belle can begin to roll the dice while also promising to bring 200 jobs to the capital city.

“It’s gonna be a great addition to downtown Baton Rouge I mean we’re really excited,” said Chairman of the Gaming Control Board, Ronnie Johns.

Like Hollywood, the Belle’s Riverboat Casino will keep up business as usual while construction is underway. Chairman Johns says they plan to begin construction next Spring.

“We allowed them to move their operations into the old atrium that’s downtown. The hotel there is now closed,” Johns said.

As part of the deal, they will re-open that hotel with a minimum of 90 rooms. This will create more places for folks to stay and spend their money while football games and concerts are held around the city.

“We’ve already been working in the hotel. Not constructing but the demoing and figuring out what’s lying ahead of us and we’re kind of getting a jump start on it,” said CEO of Casino Queens, Terry Downey.

“They’ll have, I think, 3 restaurants in there, a sports book, an entertainment venue,” Johns added.

Right now, out of all 15-riverboat casinos across the state, the Belle rakes in the least amount of cash. Chairman Johns and the rest of the Gaming Control Board are convinced by taking the user experience to the next level with state-of-the-art attractions, those days are numbered.

The project is expected to cost a minimum of $35 million and is anticipated to be finished in the Spring of 2024.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year
DOTD says parts of I-10 will have lane reductions for a year for widening project

Latest News

Officials say the arrest of a high school student accused of making threats on social media...
Officials say they can't take chances that social media posts are 'jokes'
The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has voted to extend bar closing hours until 3 a.m. for LSU...
ABC Board votes to extend bar hours on game days; next needs full council approval
When lawmakers passed a law in 2018 to allow riverboat casinos to become land-based, both...
Belle Riverboat Casino gets long awaited approval to go land-based
The sheriff’s office later identified the victim as Erion Franklin, 20.
Victim of deadly shooting found near O’Neal Lane; EBRSO investigating