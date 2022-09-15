Belle Riverboat Casino gets long awaited approval to go land-based

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When lawmakers passed a law back in 2018 to allow riverboat casinos to become land-based, both Hollywood and the Belle decided to make the move. Hollywood is already in the middle of its renovations, but now the Belle can begin to roll the dice while also promising to bring 200 jobs to the capital city.

“It’s gonna be a great addition to downtown Baton Rouge I mean we’re really excited,” said Chairman of the Gaming Control Board, Ronnie Johns.

Like Hollywood, the Belle’s Riverboat Casino will keep up business as usual while construction is underway. Chairman Johns says they plan to begin construction next Spring.

“We allowed them to move their operations into the old atrium that’s downtown. The hotel there is now closed,” Johns said.

As part of the deal, they will re-open that hotel with a minimum of 90 rooms. This will create more places for folks to stay and spend their money while football games and concerts are held around the city.

“We’ve already been working in the hotel. Not constructing but the demoing and figuring out what’s lying ahead of us and we’re kind of getting a jump start on it,” said CEO of Casino Queens, Terry Downey.

“They’ll have, I think, 3 restaurants in there, a sports book, an entertainment venue,” Johns added.

Right now, out of all 15-riverboat casinos across the state, the Belle rakes in the least amount of cash. Chairman Johns and the rest of the Gaming Control Board are convinced by taking the user experience to the next level with state-of-the-art attractions, those days are numbered.

The project is expected to cost a minimum of $35 million and is anticipated to be finished in the Spring of 2024.

