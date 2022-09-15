Facebook
Apartment fire rekindles, firefighters say

Firefighters are heading back to a fire that rekindled Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the St....
Firefighters are heading back to a fire that rekindled Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the St. George Fire Department.(Gray)
By WAFB staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters are heading back to the scene of a fire that rekindled Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the St. George Fire Department.

The fire happened at an apartment on Toulon Drive near Cabot Avenue.

Officials ask residents to stay clear of the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

