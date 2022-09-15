2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: East Ascension RB Walter Samuel

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - East Ascension already had a tall task going up to Class 5A powerhouse West Monroe on Friday, Sept. 9.

However, the Spartans and Week 2 Sportsline Player of the Week Walter Samuel had a lot more to deal with once the game started.

After a brutal weather delay, East Ascension dealt with some questionable officiating. It seemed like Samuel scored twice but that first attempt was ruled short.

On the next play, Samuel bullied through an uncalled facemask and a defender for a touchdown but the refs ruled it short.

But No. 22 finally got his due, scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime and finishing the day with nearly 120 yards rushing.

