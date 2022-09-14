Facebook
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say

Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) – An Indiana woman is facing multiple charges for holding a man hostage and beating him for hours, police said.

Officers responded to a residence in Mishawaka on Sept. 7 and found a 61-year-old man naked, beaten and wearing a ball gag.

The man told officers he received concerning text messages at 2 a.m. from 28-year-old Mariah Conn-Wilhelm. He feared for her safety and the safety of her 5-month-old son, so he went over to her apartment.

He told police that when he arrived, Conn-Wilhelm became angry and began hitting the man with a frying pan. Conn-Wilhelm then contacted a friend of hers who came to the apartment.

The two proceeded to tie the man up in a rope, chain and hand restraints then forced a ball gag in his mouth.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the two beat the man for a few hours with multiple objects. They then held a gun to his head and ordered him to sell one of his properties and give the money to them.

The man was able to escape and run to a neighbor’s house the next day after Conn-Wilhelm left her apartment. He was taken to the hospital with several broken bones.

Conn-Wilhelm has been charged with seven felonies, including:

  • Criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury
  • Armed robbery
  • Robbery resulting in bodily injury
  • Battery resulting in serious bodily injury
  • Intimidation
  • Neglect of a dependent
  • Possession of methamphetamine

Conn-Wilhelm is due in court Sept. 27.

Police did not clarify if Conn-Wilhelm’s friend is facing any charges.

