Two teens arrested in connection to fatal shooting at BREC park; Victim identified

A teenager is in the hospital after a shooting at a BREC park off Evangeline Street on Tuesday, Sept 13.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a fatal shooting at a BREC Park on Evangeline Street that happened Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Police say Calvin Roberts, 24, was shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital where he later died. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.

Two 17-year-olds have been arrested in connection to the shooting, authorities added.

The first teenager was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile, Illegal Carrying of a Handgun and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. Police say the teen also had an outstanding arrest warrant for Attempt 2nd Degree Murder.

The second juvenile was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Marijuana.

Both teenagers were booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

