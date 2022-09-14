Teenager injured in shooting at BREC park off Evangeline Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenager is in the hospital after a shooting at a BREC park off Evangeline Street on Tuesday, Sept 13.

According to emergency officials the teenager was shot in the chest and is in critical condition and has been transported to a local hospital.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

