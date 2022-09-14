Tanger Outlets celebrates schools in the area with TangerKids Day

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Tanger Outlets Gonzales is hosting its first-ever community event on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

On TangerKids Day, schools in the area will be chosen as this year’s TangerKids Grant recipients.

TangerKids Grants support the education and future of local youth by funding programs designed to enhance learning at neighborhood schools.

The event is free and open to the public.

The festivities will continue through the weekend from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18 with special deals from retailers.

On Saturday, Sept. 17 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., students are invited to Spin the Wheel in Shopper Services with a chance to win a $10 Tanger Gift Card along with other prizes.

For more information about Tanger Outlets, click here .

