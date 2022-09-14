Red Rock & Blue Celebrity/Sorta Celebrity Golf Tournament Taking Teams Now
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Red Rock & Blue Celebrity/Sorta Celebrity Golf Tournament will take place Saturday, October 29th at Santa Maria Country Club in Baton Rouge.
It will be an 8 a.m. shotgun start, with a maximum of 36 teams allowed.
Teams of three will register and be paired with a celebrity/sorta celebrity in a 4-man scramble format.
Proceeds raised from the event will go to Louisiana military charities such as The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana and Wounded War Heroes.
To register a team or purchase a hole sponsorship, please click here - Red, Rock & Blue Celebrity/Sorta Celebrity Golf Tournament Registration, Sat, Oct 29, 2022 at 8:00 AM | Eventbrite
