Metro Council passes ‘Devin’s Law’ ordinance; puts new standards in place for rental properties

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The death of a 3-year-old has led to new safety guidelines for rental properties.

On Wednesday, September 14, members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council passed an ordinance called ‘Devin’s Law.’

It’s in memory of Devin Page Jr., a young boy who was killed by a stray bullet as he was sleeping in his home in April 2022.

“I urge the council to pass Devin’s Law, not just for the death of my son, but for others who are renting and are not safe where they live,” said Tye Toliver, the mother of Devin Page Jr., to members of the Metro Council.

According to EBR Metro Councilman Cleve Dunn, the ordinance provides three new standards for rental properties:

Encourages landlords to have a security camera system at rental properties.



Encourages rental properties to have adequate lighting.



It also mandates that landlords provide potential tenants with a source, where they can access the criminal incident and/or crime data in the area of the rental property.

“I feel that citizens and tenants have the right to access and know the crime data that’s in that area. I think they need that data before entering into a lease,” said Councilman Dunn.

“Devin’s Law is important. I believe that if there were cameras at the house, my son’s killer would have been caught by now,” said Tye Toliver.

Toliver says she complained to her landlord several times about her family’s safety due to criminal activity that was happening around the home. The last complaint she made was on the day her son was killed.

“My grandson will not be another number or a statistic, but it will also help other people who are renting. My daughter pleaded to get out of her lease, and they wouldn’t let her get out. So this will help other people in her same situation that she was in. It was too late for my daughter, but hopefully it won’t be too late for someone else,” said Cathy Toliver, Devin’s grandmother.

There were some revisions made to the ordinance by Councilman Dunn before the meeting.

“The first thing we did was change the camera storage from 60 days to 30 days. Remember the camera system is a “May”, not a “Shall”. Which means it’s not a mandate, it’s an encouragement. We also converted the lighting section from a “Shall” to a “May”. Therefore this section is no longer a mandate, it’s now an encouragement,” said Councilman Cleve Dunn, of District 6.

The final thing we did was remove the requirement of the property owner to pull the crime data. We changed that to require the property owner to provide the potential tenant with a source where they can pull the crime data themselves. That can be satisfied by providing the tenant with the EBR Open Data link or providing them with contact information within BRPD, where they can physically obtain the information,” added Dunn.

The ordinance will go into effect on January 1, 2023.

To read more about the ordinance click here: http://hdlegisuite.brgov.com/attachments/2022/legislation_B80D7CF3.pdf

