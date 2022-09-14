Facebook
Man convicted of sending truck through family’s home in racial attack

A man was convicted of a racially motivated attack on a Minnesota home. (Source: WCCO/RING/ANDREA ROBINSON/STEARNS COUNTY JAIL/CNN)
By WCCO staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) - A conviction is bringing comfort to a Minnesota family after racism drove hate directly into their home.

This week, a jury found a man guilty of tormenting a family in Cold Spring because of the color of their skin.

Just over a year after the Robinsons’ Ring doorbell caught a truck crashing through their home, a jury validated what the family knew. They were racially targeted.

“It’s incredibly hard to accept - we are a multi-racial family - that someone would want to harm my husband and my kids or me for simply being married to a Black man, that that level of hate exists,” said Andrea Robinson.

A jury found Benton Beyer guilty of stealing the truck, putting granite on the accelerator and letting it go with a teddy bear hanging from a noose inside.

It was the culmination of 80-plus days of stalking and harassment. Andrea Robinson had a restraining order against him.

“The experience has not only changed my life and my husband’s life, but it’s significantly impacted the lives of my children,” she said.

A year ago, her husband Philippe said, “How am I supposed to feel safe? My wife, my children don’t want to stay here, I understand ...”

But they did stay here, and Andrea Robinson said while they live with the trauma of what happened, now there is also relief.

“A year ago, we didn’t know we were supported and safe, but now we have a full neighborhood and community that has really stood behind us,” she said.

Andrea Robinson said her family wants to move forward while Beyer faces his punishment.

“I hope that whatever underlying issues Mr. Beyer has that he’s able to address those, and I hope the sentence gives him a long time to think about what he did,” she said.

Beyer will stay in custody at the Stearns County Jail until he is sentenced in mid-November.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

