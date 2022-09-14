Facebook
LSU releases 56 game schedule, opens SEC play against Alabama

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The quest for LSU baseball’s seventh National Championship begins on Friday, February 17 as they open the season against Western Michigan for a three game series in Alex Box Stadium.

LSU released their 56 game schedule on Wednesday, Sept. 14 and they will begin Southeastern Conference play against Alabama on March 17.

The Tigers will face 21 teams that participated in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and 13 of those reached the College World Series.

LSU’s nonconference schedule features a trip to Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas for the Karbach Round Rock Classic for the first time. They will face Kansas State, Iowa, and Sam Houston.

The Tigers will then face Texas on Tuesday, February 28.

Season ticket holders can submit their renewals for 2023 season tickets beginning on Monday, Sept. 19 by logging in to their online accounts by clicking here or by calling 225-578-2184 or 225-578-0100 during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday. The deadline to submit season ticket renewals is Monday, October 31.

Applications are also available at www.LSUTIX.net beginning on Monday, September 19, for fans to join a request list for new season tickets and parking permits. The deadline to apply for the season ticket/parking request list is Monday, October 31.

