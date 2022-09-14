Facebook
LSU Police arrest man accused of armed robbery, attempted murder

The LSU Police Department is asking for help locating a 20-year-old man wanted for attempted armed robbery and attempted murder.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
UPDATE

The LSU Police Department arrested a man who accused of armed robbery and attempted murder.

Authorities report Clarence Hypolite, 20, will be transported to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday morning.

ORIGINAL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is asking for help locating a 20-year-old man wanted for attempted armed robbery and attempted murder.

The LSU Police Department is asking for help locating a 20-year-old man wanted for attempted armed robbery and attempted murder.(LSU Police)

Clarence Hypolite was reportedly involved in an attempted armed robbery and shooting that took place on South Campus Drive between Highland Road and East Campus Drive.

According to police, the attempted armed robbery happened overnight. During the altercation, police say the victim was shot.

That person was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

LSU officials say they believe the shooting was not a random incident and that the victim and suspect knew each other. There is no current threat or ongoing emergency on the campus of LSU, according to officials.

The LSU Police Department is urging anyone with details to call 225-578-3231 or contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867), or submit an anonymous tip at www.crimestoppersbr.com.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

