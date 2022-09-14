Facebook
BR financial analyst reacts to Inflation Reduction Act

(MGN)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - President Biden has boasted over signing the Inflation Reduction Act, claiming it will help bring inflation down.

“The inflation we’re experiencing today is simply the result of $4 trillion worth of excess money being printed and flooded into the market. And now the chickens are coming home to roost,” said Fred Dent, a chartered financial analyst.

“You could have politicians on either side arguing for the pluses and the minuses. But if we look at the Congressional Budget Office, the non-partisan organization, they say that deficit reduction, minimal benefit, actual inflation reduction, negligible,” said Dent.

While gas prices have somewhat remained steady, they’re still higher than they were before 2020. And at the same time prices continue to rise.

“And that’s the part that’s troubling a lot of economists because those things are less volatile and are more sticky over time and it means that it could linger around a little bit longer,” Dent added.

And Republicans in Washington aren’t wasting any time to point fingers.

“The American people I don’t think are buying it. They’re paying 11.4% more for food than they were last year, 15.8% for electricity compared to last year, and rent is up 6.7% compared to last year,” said Senator Bill Cassidy (R).

Sen. Cassidy says the ones who will continue to hurt the most are those living paycheck to paycheck. And that number continues to grow.

“They’re looking at the paycheck they’re bringing home not going as far as it can. They’re looking at the value of their 401K going down as the stock market goes down,” Sen. Cassidy continued.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released data yesterday showing inflation cooled off slightly during July and August but still remains high. Fred Dent says when it comes to your money you should not panic and keep the course with your investments. Adding sooner or later this should all pass.

