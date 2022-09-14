Facebook
La. receives approval on plan to build out EV charging infrastructure along highways

Electric vehicle charging station
Electric vehicle charging station(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WAFB) - The Biden Administration announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14, that Louisiana’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program.

The program was established and funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides $5 billion in NEVI Formula funding to help states install EV chargers along interstate highways.

CLICK HERE for the deployment plan from DOTD.

“Today, with funding in President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are taking an important step to build a nationwide electric vehicle charging network where finding a charge is as easy as locating a gas station,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With the first set of approvals we are announcing today, 35 states across the country – with Democratic and Republican governors – will be moving forward to use these funds to install EV chargers at regular, reliable intervals along their highways.”

“Making electric vehicle charging accessible to all Americans is critical to achieving a transportation sector that improves our environment and lessens our dependence on oil and gas,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “This first group of 35 plans from States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico now have the green light to build their pieces of the national charging network to ensure drivers can spend less on transportation costs while commuting confidently by charging along the way.”

Louisiana is among the first group of 35 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico with approved plans. These states can now unlock more than $900 million in NEVI formula funding from FY 22 and FY23 to help build EV chargers across approximately 53,000 miles of highway across the country.

