Kenner nun kidnapped in Africa returns home

Kenner nun kidnapped returns home
Kenner nun kidnapped returns home
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Sister Suellen Tennyson returns to the New Orleans area after she was kidnapped and held hostage in West Africa five months ago.

She spoke to the Clarion Herald about her months in captivity.

She says she was let go peacefully and released into the custody of the FBI, personnel of the U.S. embassy, and the Air Force.

“I said this was a miracle and it is a miracle,” said Archbishop Gregory Aymond.

She says no ransom was paid.

MORE: New Orleans nun freed after five months of captivity in Burkina Faso, Africa

The Clarion Harold reports after she was kidnapped in the night by a group of armed men from home in Burkina Faso in April, she was taken away on the back of a motorcycle and handed off to another group who did not physically harm her.

Sister Suellen returned to Louisiana on August 31. The Clarion Herald says she is regaining her strength and using a walker to guard against falls, but gaining strength.

Sister Suellen says she is full of gratitude that her life was spared and for her safe treatment in captivity.

In a statement, Sister Suellen said in part, “To the thousands of people who prayed and worked for her release. Thank you to all these people. I am truly humbled by all of this. and the only way I can say thank you is ‘thank you.’ my heart is filled with gratitude.”

