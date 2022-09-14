Facebook
Industrial investment to bring hundreds of new jobs to Ascension Parish

BASF in Ascension Parish
BASF in Ascension Parish(WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Higher paying jobs are coming to Ascension Parish, but that will come with some growing pains.

New industrial investments from BASF and CF Industries are expected to bring 100 to 165 jobs with average salaries of $100,000 annually to Ascension Parish.

“It’s not going to necessarily just lead to growth in Ascension Parish, it should spread out across the region,” John Diez, chief administrative officer for Ascension Parish, said.

But more people coming to work could also mean more traffic. Diez said they are already looking for ways to avoid traffic problems.

“We’ve been meeting with industries coming up with ways to alter work schedules we’re looking at forcing some of their contractors to do a bus and ride. The bus them from a location in Prairieville or Livingston,” Diez said.

Diez said every billion dollars spent on industrial investment creates a thousand construction jobs.

“On Highway 30 alone, you’re talking about in the next three to five years another 10 to 15,000 vehicles,” he said.

But the investments are also going to improve Ascension Parish.

“The new tax revenue is going to help us finance new schools and new roads,” Diez said.

More than seven billion dollars in investment is still under consideration for the parish.

