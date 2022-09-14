Healthcare Student Expo to inspire more students to get into the industry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a big need for workers across Baton Rouge including in the healthcare industry.

Ochsner Health is having a Healthcare Student Expo Wednesday, September 14.

It’s happening at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center from 4-7 p.m.

Healthcare professionals and students across Baton Rouge will be able to meet up to talk about pursuing careers in nursing or allied health.

A spokesperson with Ochsner said they have noticed fewer students entering the healthcare industry after the pandemic. They’re hoping this event will help motivate and inspire students to enter the field.

“We saw an opportunity to connect professionals in healthcare with students to give them guidance,” said Brittni Williamson Herbert with Ochsner. “Healthcare has definitely changed and for those students who after the pandemic are still excited to come into the healthcare industry, we thought this would be a great way for them to ask questions and learn from those professionals in the field working every day.”

The event is for students who have already made that choice and have decided to explore the healthcare industry.

