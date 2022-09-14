Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Grand jury indicts Donaldsonville man for child sex crimes

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish grand jury has officially charged a Donaldsonville man who allegedly sexually abused a child.

Pedro Porter, 38, is accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile and first-degree rape.

According to District Attorney Ricky Babin’s office, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Porter after learning in mid-July that he allegedly sexually assaulted a child.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

A trial date has not been set.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Electric vehicle charging station
La. receives approval on plan to build out EV charging infrastructure along highways
Clydedric Joseph (mughshot).
Man arrested for attempted second-degree murder of 4-year-old
Tyrone Chevers
Registered sex offender arrested for rape of disabled person, sheriff says
Tina Frey, the owner of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K-9 Academy, has been booked on a new charge in...
Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy owner booked on new cruelty to animals charge