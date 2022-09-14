Facebook
Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy owner booked on new cruelty to animals charge

Tina Frey’s defense attorney said she turned herself into the jail on Wednesday morning
Tina Frey, the owner of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K-9 Academy, has been booked on a new charge in...
Tina Frey, the owner of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K-9 Academy, has been booked on a new charge in ongoing investigation regarding alleged animal abuse.(RPSO)
By Brooke Buford and Alex Orenczuk
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Tina Frey, the owner of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy, has been booked on a new charge of “aggravated cruelty to animals.”

Her defense attorney, Mike Small, told News Channel 5 that Frey turned herself into the Rapides Parish jail shortly before noon. Her bond was set at $5,000.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, they reached out to Small about the new arrest warrant. But, in a news release, did not elaborate more on the nature of the charge.

Frey was arrested alongside her daughter, Victoria Brimer, back in August by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office on two counts of “aggravated cruelty to animals” after videos began to surface showing dogs in their care allegedly being abused. Both turned themselves in and posted a $10,000 bond.

Small told News Channel 5 of his intent to comment on the most recent charge and indicated he would be sending a statement this afternoon.

“I have been retained to represent Tina Frey who along with her daughter, Victoria Brimer, was recently arrested and charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. (Ms. Brimer is represented by Attorney Brad Drell with the local Gold Weems firm). The case has generated significant public interest largely because of video footage widely disseminated by way of social media and various news outlets. After reviewing the facts of this case, including but not limited to the video, I am confident of my client’s innocence and remain hopeful that a careful analysis of all those facts will result in a prosecutorial decision not to file formal charges. Should such charges be filed my client will enter a plea of not guilty and I will look forward to presenting all relevant evidence to a fair minded jury after which I am confident that my client, as well as her daughter, will be fully vindicated.”

Mike Small, defense attorney for Tina Frey, for News Channel 5

He told News Channel 5 that Brimer is represented by Brad Drell.

