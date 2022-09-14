A couple more days of nice weather before warmth returns this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will continue to provide drier and slightly cooler conditions for another day or two. Today will be another beauty, with generally sunny skies, highs in the upper 80s, and humidity remaining on the low side.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 14 (WAFB)

Nice weather continues into Thursday, with a morning start in the low to mid 60s, but afternoon highs will rebound to around 90 degrees under plenty of sunshine.

Warmer and more humid weather makes a return from Friday into the weekend as high pressure shifts to the east and an onshore flow from the Gulf of Mexico becomes reestablished. Morning lows will gradually trend warmer, reaching the low 70s by Sunday, with highs throughout the weekend topping out in the low 90s. Friday should stay mainly dry, with a few showers and t-storms possible on Saturday and Sunday.

In terms of weekend events, the first Live After Five of the fall series shouldn’t have any real weather issues. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out during the afternoon, but the evening should stay mainly dry, with temperatures in the upper 80s at 5 p.m. falling into the upper 70s by the end of the concert.

Plan on another hot day for tailgating if heading to the LSU campus on Saturday. Afternoon temperatures will reach or climb a little above 90 degrees, with a 20% to 30% chance of showers and t-storms. Temperatures will likely be in the upper 80s for the 5 p.m. kickoff, falling into the upper 70s by the end of the game.

Another shot of drier air may arrive by early next week, but this one won’t be accompanied by a cool front. Morning lows look to hold steady in the low 70s for much of next week, with highs generally in the low 90s. Rain chances look to climb a touch higher by the end of the week.

In the tropics, we continue to monitor a tropical wave a little less than a thousand miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Development odds are listed at 50% over the next 5 days as of the 1 a.m. Wednesday update from the National Hurricane Center. This disturbance may end up near the Bahamas by early next week, with latest model guidance showing an increasing trend toward it recurving over the western Atlantic next week. However, that’s still a somewhat low confidence scenario and there is plenty of time to watch it.

Elsewhere, NHC isn’t highlighting anything else as of yet, but there is a rather healthy tropical wave set to emerge from Africa. Some guidance indicates that wave may have some potential for development in the days ahead, so we’ll monitor its progress.

