Child victims of domestic violence receive new playground

There’s a new playground in Baton Rouge that’s hopefully going to add a little light to a bad situation.
By Tisha Powell
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new playground in Baton Rouge that’s hopefully going to add a little light to a bad situation.

The IRIS Domestic Violence Center is a place where families can begin to heal, and thanks to some generous donors, the children they serve will now have a special place where that can happen.

IRIS is looking for sponsors for its annual fundraiser. The “Unmasking Domestic Violence” benefit will take place on October 27 at the Renaissance Hotel.

CLICK HERE for more on the event.

CLICK HERE for more on IRIS Domestic Violence Center.

