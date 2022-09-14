Facebook
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Airborne shark lands on teen fishing in boat

A mako shark jumped onto a fishing boat off the coast of Maine. (WGME, DAVID SINCLAIR, CAMERON SMITH, CNN)
By WGME staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WGME) - It’s a fish tale you must see to believe: A mako shark jumped onto a fishing boat off the coast of Maine, and it was caught on camera.

David Sinclair runs Sea Ventures charters out of Saint George, taking clients out to fish for sharks that they then get to see up close and help tag.

His 16-year-old grandson, Cameron Sinclair, is his first mate.

“I believe I caught my first shark when I was 4 years old,” Cameron said.

They mostly encounter blue sharks, but 15 to 20 miles out to sea on one August day, it was a 7-foot mako.

“All of a sudden something took the bait,” Cameron said. “Really big, really fast, and he jumped. We knew he was a mako instantly.”

“It’s on a fishing line with a young man, 16-year-old guy, turning the rod, having fun fighting it,” David Sinclair said. “And it jumped four times before it got to the boat, and the next thing we knew he fell out of the sky and landed in the boat.”

The moment was captured by the angler’s dad, who was up on the bridge with his camera.

“All of a sudden here he is right here in my face, and he hits me with his tail right on my left cheek and lands maybe three feet from my left foot.” Cameron said.

David Sinclair says makos are fast fish with big teeth.

“Everybody scrambled, and I just held my breath,” he said. “I thought, ‘Boy, injuries are a high possibility.’ Not a scratch on anybody; the shark was not injured.”

With everyone all right, he says they took some measurements, tagged the shark then released it through the transom door.

“Just awe inspiring to see the power of a fish like that and be able handle it safely and kick him out,” David Sinclair said.

A rather routine ending to an unforgettable fishing trip.

“Seeing one right here in my face falling out of the sky was pretty impressive,” Cameron said.

