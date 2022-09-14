Facebook
Baton Rouge Magnet High student charged with terrorizing after allegedly posting threat on social media, school officials say

Baton Rouge Magnet High School (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Magnet High School sent an alert to parents on Wednesday, Sept. 14, letting them know a student has been arrested and charged with terrorizing after allegedly posting a threat on social media.

School officials said the security staff notified law enforcement they had received reports about the alleged threats and the arrest was made off-campus. They added a school resource officer has been assigned to the campus on Thursday, Sept. 15, to make sure all security measures are strictly followed.

They also said the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

Officials added the student has been suspended and an expulsion hearing is scheduled for next week.

