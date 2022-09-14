Facebook
Bars in Baton Rouge could stay open until 3 a.m. on gamedays under new proposal

By Lester Duhé
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bars in East Baton Rouge Parish could soon stay open until 3:00 a.m. on gamedays, if approved by officials.

On Thursday, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will consider a resolution that extends closing hours for bars on LSU and Southern University home games.

The rule would only apply to bars with a Class A License.

According to the board, Class A licenses are issued to those businesses that sell or serve alcohol for consumption on the premises.

If approved by the ABC board, the Metro Council will have to sign off on the plan.

Thursday’s meeting starts at 4 p.m. at 9408 Airline Highway.

To view the agenda, clicking here.

