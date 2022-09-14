Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

24 guns, magic mushrooms seized during Ascension Parish drug bust

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced detectives seized two dozen guns and a large...
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced detectives seized two dozen guns and a large quantity of illegal drugs during a drug bust on Tuesday, Sept. 13.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced detectives seized two dozen guns and a large quantity of illegal drugs, including magic mushrooms, during a drug bust on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Sheriff Bobby Webre stated the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Robin Trail Road in St. Amant.

Webre added Huey Jacob, 62, of St. Amant was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish jail on the following charges:

  • Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine
  • Possession with intent to distribute Psilocybin
  • Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana
  • Possession Schedule IV CDS
  • Possession of Legend Drug
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Illegal Carrying of Weapons

The investigation is ongoing. Additional details are limited at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Police identify victims of fiery, deadly hit-and-run crash
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Tanger Outlets celebrates schools in the area with TangerKids Day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 14
Humidity slowly returning soon; tracking Tropical Depression #7
Christopher Taplin
Bus driver accused of kidnapping, stalking student turns himself in
Kenner nun kidnapped returns home
Kenner nun kidnapped in Africa returns home