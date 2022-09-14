24 guns, magic mushrooms seized during Ascension Parish drug bust

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced detectives seized two dozen guns and a large quantity of illegal drugs, including magic mushrooms, during a drug bust on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Sheriff Bobby Webre stated the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Robin Trail Road in St. Amant.

Webre added Huey Jacob, 62, of St. Amant was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish jail on the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute Psilocybin

Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana

Possession Schedule IV CDS

Possession of Legend Drug

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Illegal Carrying of Weapons

The investigation is ongoing. Additional details are limited at this time.

