24 guns, magic mushrooms seized during Ascension Parish drug bust
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced detectives seized two dozen guns and a large quantity of illegal drugs, including magic mushrooms, during a drug bust on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Sheriff Bobby Webre stated the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Robin Trail Road in St. Amant.
Webre added Huey Jacob, 62, of St. Amant was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish jail on the following charges:
- Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine
- Possession with intent to distribute Psilocybin
- Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana
- Possession Schedule IV CDS
- Possession of Legend Drug
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Illegal Carrying of Weapons
The investigation is ongoing. Additional details are limited at this time.
