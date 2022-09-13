Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

VIDEO: Zachary Police search for driver involved in reported hit-and-run crash

Video footage shows the driver of a white BMW run a red light and hit an SUV.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is working to identify the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Sept. 1.

Police say two vehicles were involved in an accident on La. Hwy. 19 at Church Street.

Video footage shows the driver of a white BMW run a red light and hit an SUV.

The driver allegedly left the scene without exchanging information or offering help, according to the authorities.

Police ask if you have any information about the incident or the driver of the vehicle, you can call or text the case officer at 225-954-0565.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle fire on the interstate as a...
Police investigating fatal vehicle fire on I-110 South at Chippewa as hit-and-run crash
Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
Police investigating fatal vehicle fire on I-110 South at Chippewa
Police investigating fatal vehicle fire on I-110 South at Chippewa as hit-and-run crash
Police investigating fatal vehicle fire on I-110 South at Chippewa as hit-and-run crash
Using latest technology to protect yourself, your neighborhood and business
Using latest technology to protect yourself, your neighborhood and business