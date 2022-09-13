VIDEO: Zachary Police search for driver involved in reported hit-and-run crash

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is working to identify the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Sept. 1.

Police say two vehicles were involved in an accident on La. Hwy. 19 at Church Street.

Video footage shows the driver of a white BMW run a red light and hit an SUV.

The driver allegedly left the scene without exchanging information or offering help, according to the authorities.

Police ask if you have any information about the incident or the driver of the vehicle, you can call or text the case officer at 225-954-0565.

