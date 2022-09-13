Facebook
Using latest technology to protect yourself, your neighborhood and business

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in the Capital City have demanded change after a year of record-breaking crime. Capital City officials and businesses are continuing to work together to lower crime rates.

The company, OpenEyes, is pushing self-defense, group employee and crisis training.

Kelly LeDuff, Co-Owner of OpenEyes, said they use the latest and most advanced emergency alert systems that provide a rapid alert to law enforcement to ensure a rapid response.

You can learn more here: https://www.haveopeneyes.com/meet-the-team/

