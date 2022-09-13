State Fire Marshal issues guidance ahead of new carbon monoxide alarm law change

The following has been provided by the State Fire Marshal’s Office:

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has issued guidance to the housing and real estate industry to assist them with preparing for an upcoming change in the law regarding the presence of carbon monoxide alarms in homes across Louisiana.

During the 2022 Legislative Session, the State Fire Marshal’s Office collaborated with State Rep. Stephanie Hilferty (R-Metairie) to develop and pass what is now Act 458. Simply put, any house sold or leased after Jan. 1, 2023, will need to have at least one carbon monoxide alarm in the home.

In addition, the Louisiana Uniform Construction Code Council adopted an amendment to the state’s residential building code requiring carbon monoxide alarms to be installed at the same time a whole home, standby generator is installed. That change also goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

“These changes are the direct result of the tragic aftermath of the 2020 and 2021 hurricane disasters across our state that saw more than a dozen carbon monoxide-related deaths and dozens more hospitalizations, all attributed to both portable and standby generator use,” said State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis, “We’re grateful to the housing and real estate industry for being proactive ahead of the law change to ensure everyone is appropriately educated on this effort to save lives well before the law goes into effect.”

As always, the SFM stresses the need for having working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms in a home regardless of any law requirements. If a resident needs assistance obtaining a smoke alarm, the SFM’s Operation Save-A-Life can help. Visit lasfm.org for more information on the program.

The issued guidance notice below provides specific details on the law change and its requirements:

