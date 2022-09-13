Southern hits road to start SWAC play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars are moving on to the start of conference play with a road trip to play Texas Southern in Arlington, Texas.

If there is one positive that Southern took away from its blowout loss to LSU, it’s the play of the offensive line. The Jags ran for just over 200 yards against the Tigers. The big boys up front also kept quarterback BeSean McCray off the ground for most of the second half.

Southern’s defense had its problems with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and now has to deal with another dual-threat QB. Texas Southern’s Andrew Body is only a sophomore but he is one of the more veteran signal callers in the SWAC. Last year, Body carved up the Jags’ defense, totaling over 400 yards of offense.

