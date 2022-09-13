Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Settlement reached in downtown library lawsuit

River Center Branch Library (Source: WAFB)
River Center Branch Library (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - River Center Branch Library reached an $4 million settlement regarding the construction of the downtown library, officials say.

According to the City-Parish of East Baton Rouge, these funds covered the cost to fix and finish the River Center Branch Library as originally envisioned, as well as expert consultants and legal costs.

The library was able to safely open in June of 2020.

RELATED STORIES
Engineers estimate $1.9M price tag to repair downtown Baton Rouge library
City calls for jury trial in lawsuit filed over downtown Baton Rouge library
Mayor-president will ask for nearly $3M to repair downtown library during litigation
EBR Parish Library plans soft opening for River Center branch in downtown Baton Rouge

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle fire on the interstate as a...
Police identify victims of fiery, deadly hit and run crash
Governor John Bel Edwards recieves updated COVID-19 booster.
Governor receives updated COVID-19 booster
Large police presence in Marrero following possible police chase with injuries
Infant, deputy injured in crash following police chase in Marrero; 3 teens in custody
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 13
Enjoy the comfortable weather while it lasts