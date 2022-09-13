Settlement reached in downtown library lawsuit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - River Center Branch Library reached an $4 million settlement regarding the construction of the downtown library, officials say.

According to the City-Parish of East Baton Rouge, these funds covered the cost to fix and finish the River Center Branch Library as originally envisioned, as well as expert consultants and legal costs.

The library was able to safely open in June of 2020.

