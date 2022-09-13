Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police investigating fatal vehicle fire on I-110 South at Chippewa as hit-and-run crash

Two people were killed and another person was injured.
Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the fatal vehicle fire as a hit-and-run crash.

ORIGINAL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Coroner’s Office and the Baton Rouge Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit were called to the scene after a car fire shut down the interstate early Tuesday, Sept. 13.

According to emergency officials, two people were killed and another person was injured in the fire on 1-110 South at Chippewa Street.

Baton Rouge Police say they responded to the area after reports of a vehicle engulfed in flames.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route as traffic is being diverted off the interstate.

DOTD announced the highway closure just before 6 a.m.

Drivers can exit at Evangeline Street or Mohican Street and use Plank Road or Scenic Highway as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Vehicle fire shuts down I-110 South at Chippewa
Vehicle fire shuts down I-110 South at Chippewa
Using latest technology to protect yourself, your neighborhood and business
Money generic
Committee meetings begin on La. tax reform
Smartphone
Are all screens created equal?