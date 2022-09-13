Police investigating fatal vehicle fire on I-110 South at Chippewa as hit-and-run crash
Two people were killed and another person was injured.
UPDATE
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the fatal vehicle fire as a hit-and-run crash.
ORIGINAL
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Coroner’s Office and the Baton Rouge Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit were called to the scene after a car fire shut down the interstate early Tuesday, Sept. 13.
According to emergency officials, two people were killed and another person was injured in the fire on 1-110 South at Chippewa Street.
Baton Rouge Police say they responded to the area after reports of a vehicle engulfed in flames.
Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route as traffic is being diverted off the interstate.
DOTD announced the highway closure just before 6 a.m.
Drivers can exit at Evangeline Street or Mohican Street and use Plank Road or Scenic Highway as an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.