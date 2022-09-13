Police investigating fatal vehicle fire on I-110 South at Chippewa as hit-and-run crash

UPDATE

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the fatal vehicle fire as a hit-and-run crash.

ORIGINAL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Coroner’s Office and the Baton Rouge Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit were called to the scene after a car fire shut down the interstate early Tuesday, Sept. 13.

According to emergency officials, two people were killed and another person was injured in the fire on 1-110 South at Chippewa Street.

Baton Rouge Police say they responded to the area after reports of a vehicle engulfed in flames.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route as traffic is being diverted off the interstate.

DOTD announced the highway closure just before 6 a.m.

I-110 South is closed at Chippewa Street due to a vehicle fire. Congestion has reached Wyandotte Street. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) September 13, 2022

Drivers can exit at Evangeline Street or Mohican Street and use Plank Road or Scenic Highway as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

