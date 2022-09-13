Police identify victim killed in shooting on Sherwood Hollow Court

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Monday, Sept. 12.

Police have identified Jayshoun Stewart, 21, as a victim in the shooting.

Stewart died at a local hospital after being shot multiple times.

According to police, the shooting happened at an apartment complex on Sherwood Hollow Ct., near N. Harrells Ferry Road, just after 12:30 p.m.

A motive and suspect are unknown at this time, authorities say.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

