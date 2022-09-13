Facebook
New downtown BR developments discussed

WAFB file photo of Baton Rouge Skyline
WAFB file photo of Baton Rouge Skyline(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders announced new developments in downtown Baton Rouge during a meeting on Tuesday, September 13.

The Spanishtown neighborhood has received a $13,500 grant for a survey to address walking and biking routes in the area.

There were also discussions about the Raising Canes River Center. The venue’s general manager said work is underway on the roof above the ballroom, security upgrades, and a scoreboard. The general manager added that efforts are being made to offer a variety of musical performances.

Meanwhile, a manager with the MOVEBR program spoke about infrastructure projects underway in downtown Baton Rouge. Crews are working on ADA compliance by adding ramps and crosswalks on Florida Street. The changes should take four to five months to complete.

