Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Mike the Tiger VII turns 6

Mike the Tiger VII celebrates his 6th birthday.
Mike the Tiger VII celebrates his 6th birthday.(LSU School of Veterinary Medicine)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s beloved Bengal tiger is another year older.

The university announced Mike the Tiger VII turned 6 on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Mike VII celebrated his big day with a meal from his caregivers, according to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.

Mike the Tiger VII celebrates his 6th birthday.
Mike the Tiger VII celebrates his 6th birthday.(LSU School of Veterinary Medicine)

RELATED: ‘No, I’m not a cat person, except this one’: Mike the Tiger’s longtime vet reminisces about his famous patients

You might not know his name but you definitely know his most famous patient. After 26 years caring for the state’s most famous cat, Dr. David Baker is retiring.
RELATED STORIES
SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Mike the Tiger
LSU acquires possible Mike VII
LSU identifies possible Mike VII
LSU President gives update about new tiger, Mike VII

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

LSU running back John Emery will be back on the field this Saturday after an academic suspension.
John Emery, Jr. returns to the field this Saturday for LSU
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU hosts unbeaten Miss. St. to start SEC play
The LSU Tigers (1-1) used a historic first quarter to take down the Southern Jaguars (1-1)...
LSU, Southern unite for historic matchup
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly recaps LSU win over Southern; previews SEC opener against Miss. State