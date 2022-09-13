Mike the Tiger VII turns 6

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s beloved Bengal tiger is another year older.

The university announced Mike the Tiger VII turned 6 on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Mike VII celebrated his big day with a meal from his caregivers, according to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.

