‘Just do the right thing’: Good Samaritan helps return nurse’s lost wallet

A family in South Carolina says a good Samaritan returned a lost wallet. (Source: WMBF)
By Ashley Boles and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A South Carolina man says he wanted to set an example for his daughter by returning a lost wallet to its rightful owner.

WMBF reports it was a typical afternoon for Forestbrook resident Terence Sessions and his daughter, Jayla Bellamy, before the father spotted a wallet in the middle of the road after getting gas on Sept. 11.

“I turned around, ran into the road and picked it up,” Sessions said.

Instead of leaving it or turning it in at the store, Sessions said he looked at the driver’s license address and took his daughter for a short car ride.

When the father and daughter duo got to the address, they went up to the door, and a Ring doorbell captured Sessions arriving at the home.

Sessions said he wanted to make sure the wallet was back with its owner, while showing his daughter how easy it was to do the right thing.

“It was kind of like a life lesson,” Sessions said. “Since her mom passed away, I’ve just been trying to teach her little simple things to do when she gets older so she can stick with it when she’s not around me.”

The wallet’s owner, a nurse, shared what happened in a social media post that has received a lot of attention. She said she was asleep when Sessions rang the doorbell and thanked him for his kindness.

Sessions said he was surprised by how many people have since contacted him, commending him for his actions.

“You know, no matter what color you are, no matter what, just do the right thing,” Sessions said. “One person is looking down from above, so it’s always good to teach my daughter to do the right thing.”

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

