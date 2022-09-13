Facebook
Infant, deputy injured in crash following police chase in Marrero; 3 teens in custody

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Three juveniles are in custody after leading police on a chase in a stolen car on the West Bank, officials say.

The crash began in Westwego sometime before 11:30 a.m. on Tues., Sept. 13.

Sheriff Joe Loptino says the car was reportedly stolen in Orleans Parish and had stolen plates from another vehicle reported stolen in Jefferson Parish

A Jefferson Parish motorcycle deputy was struck during the chase around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of the Westbank Expressway and Westwood Drive. Sheriff Lopinto says the deputy is expected to be okay. Two other vehicles were damaged.

The suspects crashed a second time at the intersection of Barataria and Lapalco Boulevards. At least three vehicles were wrecked, including one driven by a young woman with a 10-month-old inside. Both suffered minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

Three juveniles, ages 15, 16, and 17, were taken to a hospital for minor injuries and will be taken into custody upon release. One of the juveniles is from Orleans Parish and the other two, including the driver, are from Jefferson Parish, Lopinto says.

Jefferson Parish deputies chased another suspect Monday from Harvey to downtown New Orleans. That chase ended when a female suspect failed to navigate a u-turn, crashing into multiple vehicles.

