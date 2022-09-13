Facebook
Governor receives updated COVID-19 booster

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards rolled up his sleeve to receive the latest updated COVID-19 booster and flu shot.

He was joined by Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Dr. Courney Phillips and Louisiana state health officer Dr. Joseph Kanter at the Our Lady of the Lake North Clinic.

State health leaders said the updated COVID-19 booster shots are now available to the public. Healthcare providers across Louisiana were notified of updated guidance about the shots after the CDC endorsed the new boosters from Moderna and Pfizer.

The Moderna booster is available for anyone ages 18 and older, while the Pfizer booster is being made available for people ages 12 and older. The updated boosters are designed to better protect against the Omicron variant of the virus as well as the original strain.

