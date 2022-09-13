Facebook
FDA to consider over-the-counter birth control pill

FDA advisers are set to discuss a potential over-the-counter birth control pill at a November...
FDA advisers are set to discuss a potential over-the-counter birth control pill at a November meeting.
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration is set to consider the first-ever birth control pill that would be sold without a prescription in the U.S.

On Tuesday, a joint advisory meeting was officially scheduled for November.

Officials will review an application for over-the-counter approval of the contraceptive Opill, a non-estrogen pill taken orally once a day to prevent pregnancy.

Opill is currently available with a prescription.

HRA Pharma submitted the application weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

A company official said approval will “help even more women and people access contraception without facing unnecessary barriers.”

Though the review is scheduled for Nov. 18, it’s unclear when a vote might take place.

