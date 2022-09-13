Facebook
Family finds AirTag tracking device in new car, vehicle stolen days later

A family in Oregon is warning others to be vigilant after their new vehicle was stolen with the help of an AirTag tracking device. (Source: KPTV)
By Jeffrey Lindblom and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARLTON, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A family in Oregon is warning others to be vigilant after their new vehicle was stolen with the help of an AirTag tracking device.

Casey Livingston said he bought a used BMW from a local dealership for his son’s 16th birthday.

Livingston and his wife were on their way home with the vehicle when they realized something was amiss. They received alerts on their iPhones that an unknown AirTag tracking device was traveling with them.

After searching for the AirTag, they found it buried and hidden in the BMW’s center console.

Finding the device gave the Livingstons a bad feeling, so that night, they blocked the vehicle in their driveway with hopes that thieves wouldn’t be able to steal it.

That night, nothing happened. But Wednesday morning around 2 a.m., someone stole the vehicle.

Livingston said when they bought the car, they were only given one set of keys.

“From the video we have from our neighbors, we were able to see they pulled up, unlocked the car, got in it, and just drove away,” Livingston said.

That wasn’t the last they saw of the car. A couple of days later, the BMW was involved in a hit-and-run in Vancouver, where it rear-ended another vehicle at an intersection.

“It wasn’t drivable, so they just fled the scene. It’s totaled. There’s no way that it can be fixed,” Livingston said.

The dealership where Livingston got the car said they bought the BMW at an auction, and they do thorough checks of all their vehicles. However, the person who did the inspection didn’t have an iPhone, so they didn’t receive a notification about the AirTag inside the console.

The dealership said they are cooperating with police in their investigation.

Livingston said he had insurance on the vehicle, so he is optimistic he won’t be out too much money.

He is now warning others that if you find an AirTag in your vehicle, listen to your gut and get in touch with police.

