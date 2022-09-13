Enjoy the comfortable weather while it lasts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are enjoying a late summer reprieve from the heat and humidity. Unfortunately, it won’t last long. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80°s. Early morning starts will be where the really enjoyable “feel” will occur. Temperatures could bottom out in the upper 50°s in a few locations Wednesday morning. Everyone else will dip into the low 60°s.

It’s going to be a slow increase in humidity beginning Thursday. By the weekend you’ll already begin noticing the summer humidity returning. We still will hold down rain chances Saturday and Sunday even with the moisture return. Rain chances will remain isolated to widely scattered Saturday and Sunday. Therefore, your outdoor plans are a go.

There shouldn’t be much day-to-day change for next week. We keep the forecast warm and humid with a few pop-up afternoon t-showers.

Invest 96-L has become better organized today in the Central Atlantic. Development chances have increased into the medium category. Based on it’s current trajectory, the Gulf could still be in play with this system. We still have a long time to watch the evolution of 96-L if it even survives the trip across the basin. A wave behind 96-L has only been given a low chance for future development at this time.

