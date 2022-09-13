Electrical malfunction sparks Louise St. fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Louise Street near Highland Road in Baton Rouge.

Crews arrived a the scene around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, and found fire showing through a window, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in less than 10 minutes.

Investigators said they determined an electric malfunction sparked the blaze.

Damage was contained to the front of the home. Thankfully, nobody was injured.

