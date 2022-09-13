Facebook
EBRSO: 2 inmates overdose; girlfriend charged with smuggling drugs

EBRSO seized these drugs from a home during their investigation into inmate overdoses.
EBRSO seized these drugs from a home during their investigation into inmate overdoses.(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the overdose of two inmates at the EBR Parish Prison.

According to authorities, the incident happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 7, and led to Narcan being administered. They added that one of the inmates, Keith Rushing, 41, died as a result of the suspected opioid overdose. The other inmate recovered.

Following the overdoses, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said it launched an investigation into narcotics at the prison.

Authorities said they found another inmate smuggled drugs into the facility and sold them to other inmates.

Dewayne Powell, 28, was charged as a result of the investigation, according to authorities. They believe he instructed his girlfriend named Ebony Bailey to package drugs inside an electric toothbrush before tossing it over the prison fence. Investigators added that Powell is believed to have ripped a toilet from a wall in order to get access to a recreation yard and retrieve the drugs.

The unnamed inmate who survived the overdose was also interviewed as part of the investigation, according to EBRSO. Authorities said he admitted to arranging for money to be sent to Powell’s girlfriend to purchase the drugs.

EBRSO said arrest warrants were obtained for Powell and Bailey. Detectives executed a search warrant at Bailey’s home, according to investigators. They seized the below items:

  • 15.3 oz of Fentanyl (approximately street value $38,250)
  • 1.5 oz of Methamphetamine
  • 19.8 grams of Cocaine
  • 2.58 oz of marijuana
  • 36 dosage units of Xanax
  • Numerous blenders with residue used to cut Fentanyl
  • $2,040

Investigators said a small child was at the home at the time the warrant was executed. DCFS was contacted.

