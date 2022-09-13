Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CRIME STOPPERS: LSU PD looks for woman allegedly connected to battery

The LSU Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a woman who could be...
The LSU Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a woman who could be involved in an on-campus battery.(Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a woman who could be involved in an on-campus battery.

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, detectives believe the pictured woman is connected to a battery that occurred Saturday, Sept. 10, in McVoy Hall on LSU’s campus.

If you can identify this person, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-STOP (7867), downloading the P3 Tips App, or visiting crimestoppersbr.com. You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Mike the Tiger VII celebrates his 6th birthday.
Mike the Tiger VII turns 6
A Realtor’s “For Sale” sign has gone up in front of Hope Medical Group for Women, an abortion...
Shreveport abortion clinic building goes up for sale
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle fire on the interstate as a...
Police identify victims of fiery, deadly hit-and-run crash
River Center Branch Library (Source: WAFB)
Settlement reached in downtown library lawsuit