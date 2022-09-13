CRIME STOPPERS: LSU PD looks for woman allegedly connected to battery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a woman who could be involved in an on-campus battery.

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, detectives believe the pictured woman is connected to a battery that occurred Saturday, Sept. 10, in McVoy Hall on LSU’s campus.

If you can identify this person, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-STOP (7867), downloading the P3 Tips App, or visiting crimestoppersbr.com. You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

